‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal — Details On The Ceremony

Scottt McCreery finally married Gabi Dugal after six years of dating! Find out everything you need to know about the romantic ceremony here!

Aww! True love totally exists in 2018. American Idol alumnus Scottt McCreery finally tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Gabi Dugal. And if you thought it couldn’t get more romantic than that, the ceremony went down in the mountains of North Carolina on Jun. 16. Congrats, you two!

More details to come…