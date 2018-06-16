Whoa! ‘Ocean’s 8’s Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna both visited ‘The Graham Norton Show’ where the songstress took a playful shot at her co-star’s style! See Helena’s reaction right here!

Yikes! The cast of the new hit thriller Ocean’s 8, including Sandra Bullock, 53, Helena Bonham Carter, 52, Rihanna, 30, Cate Blanchett, 49, and Sarah Paulson, 43, recently paid a visit to The Graham Norton Show where some serious shadiness went down! The show’s charming host asked the cast if any of them had actual been to the Met Gala, the event which the film’s heist revolves around. Most said they had but Helena said she hadn’t. That’s when RiRi offered this explanation: “That’s because you wear dresses like that.” Geez! What a low blow!

Helena, who was wearing a frilly orange and black dress leaned back and had a laugh and so did the rest of the girls, but the moment was undeniably awkward! Let’s hope she gets an invite to the star-studded gala next year! She certainly deserves it! As we previously reported, this is the same interview in which Rihanna confirmed that she’s hard at work on new music! However when Norton prodded her on when it will be arriving, she only responded, “Wait and see.”

Who woulda though I would live to see Rihanna playfully shade Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion choice. pic.twitter.com/N9npE3JE8I — Svpermodel (@svpermodel) June 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly, this huge news had some fans pretty elated! “Rihanna being in the studio and making new musc is the best thing I’m going to hear all day,” one fan wrote and another agreed, writing, “Rihanna is in the studio working on new music. Today is a good day.” Another chimed in: “On the Graham Norton show Rihanna said she’s working on new music IM SCREECHINGGG.” Yet another fan tweeted “RIHANNA IS IN THE STUDIO!!! I REPEAT IS IN THE STUDIO RECORDING NEW MUSIC.” Now, we’re desperate for more details on these new tunes!