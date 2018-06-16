Oh no! North West did not look happy while Kanye West carried her to her birthday party on Friday night! Check out the photo right here!

This is one unhappy birthday girl! North West turned 5 years old on Friday, June 15. However, as her papa Kanye West, 41, carried her into her party at Polo Bar in New York City, she looked like she she’d rather be just about anywhere else in the world! And franky, Yeezy didn’t look to thrilled with the situation, either. Nori wore a cute gold kimono-style dress for the occasion while her papa rocked sneakers, black sweats and a brown denim jacket over a black tee for the get together.

Following close behind the pair was North’s insanely famous mother Kim Kardashian, 37, who also looked comfy in green sweats and a green tee under a green denim shirt. She completed the look with some Yeezy satin sock boots. Despite Nori’s not-so-celebratory mood, we’re can’t help loving seeing this adorable family out and about together!

North also rocked her straightened locks for the shindig, a look that has become a point of contention between fans, some of whom don’t approve of the youngster having her hair straightened all the time! “I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho. North west gonna have heat damage before she’s 10- [before] I even knew what a straightener was smh,” one individual wrote. “I hope North West doesn’t get a lot of heat damage to her hair while she’s young,” another added.

Meanwhile, others are defending the look! “I can’t believe there is an outrage over north west hair being straight. y’all r f**king annoying,” one fan responded. “Kim has taken such good care of North’s curls over the years. The comments about North’s hair being straightened is tired. First of all, mind your own children,” another chimed in. As for us, we’re loving North’s birthday look!