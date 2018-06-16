MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Photos — Zendaya, The ‘Jersey Shore’ Crew & More

All of Hollywood has assembled for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards! Zendaya, Pauly D and more have already graced the carpet with their red-hot fashion sense! See who else stopped by the glitzy event right here!

It’s finally here! The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway! The red carpet has been rolled out and loads of your favorite celebs have already arrived dressed to nines! Among them was the evening’s host Tiffany Haddish, 38, who was looking totally ravishing in a long silver number! One of the night’s presenters, Zendaya, also strolled down the red carpet, making jaws drop in gorgeous sleeveless dress. Also on hand were the boys of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! Everyone’s favorite foursome, including Mike Sorrentino, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino struck a classic pose while all rocking sunglasses!

Sadly, Millie Bobby Brown, 14, could not attend after splitting her kneecap, but the rest her co-star Gaten Matarazzo showed up looking comfy in jeans and a tee for the big night! But will Stranger Things be able to defend its Best Show win for a second year in a row!?

