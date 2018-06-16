MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Dressed 2018 — Olivia Munn, Zendaya, Katherine Langford & More

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being filmed on June 16, which means tons of your favorite celebs are strutting their stuff on the red carpet tonight! See Zendaya & more of the best dressed stars!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards don’t air until Monday, June 19, but the red carpet is already rolled out! Since the show is being taped on June 16, celebs like Olivia Munn, Madelaine Petsch, Zendaya, and host Tiffany Haddish, have gotten dressed up in tons of incredible looks to walk the red carpet before heading into the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA.

Althought we absolutely LOVE Haddish’s silver gown, we were low-key hoping she would go with her now-iconic Alexander McQueen gown. In case you forgot, the Girls Trip star purchased a white dress from the designer for $4000 to wear to her film’s premiere last year.

Wearing a gorgeous gown to a movie premiere is pretty normal, but what isn’t normal is re-wearing that same outfit to every big event afterwards. Haddish rocked the ensemble again last November when she hosted Saturday Night Live, explaining in her monologue: “I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, OK?” Sure, that could’ve just been a funny way to start the comedy sketch show, but then she took it one step further and wore the exact same dress another time while while presenting an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards. Honestly, I’m just here to see how many uses she can get out of this dress now. I won’t be fully satisfied until photos of her grocery shopping in this gown surface online.

Check out all the best looks from the red carpet in our gallery above! The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.