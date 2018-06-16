La La Anthony Proves She’s A MILF By Flaunting Toned Abs While Partying With Kim Kardashian

La La Anthony hung out with Kim Kardashian at Nas’ album release party, and her look was FIRE. She sported a tiny black bandeau that put her toned abs on display. See her outfit here!

La La Anthony, 38, isn’t afraid to show a bit of skin! The Power star took to Instagram to show off her latest look which she just so happened to wear during a hang out with Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban! The picture’s caption revealed the outing was for the album release party of Nas‘ new album, which was produced by Kim’s husband Kanye West. For the bash, La La rocked a very on-trend black bandeau top with high waisted pants. The crop top showed off her toned tummy, proving once again that she’s a total MILF. She’s killin’ it!

La La’s son Kiyan, whom she shares with Carmelo Anthony, wasn’t at the party, but that makes sense since he’s only 11 years old. But even though he wasn’t with his mama, we do know that she’s a super proud parent! When we spoke to La La on May 3 at an event for her new VH1 special, Dear Mama, the actress explained that even though motherhood isn’t easy, she’s always trying her best.

“I still learn that it is not an easy job, and one day you think you have it figured out and the next day you don’t know what the hell you are doing,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That is just what being a mom is, and I try not to put too much pressure on myself and try to be the best mom that I can be and lead by love — that is the way to do it.”

Nas Album Release 🔥 A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

She then continued to gush about her incredible kid. “Loving my son is constantly easy, he is a great kid, a great student, and a great athlete,” La La explained to us when asked if there’s anything “easy” about parenthood. “So yeah, he makes my life easy and doesn’t give me a hard time.” Aww!