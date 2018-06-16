Kim Kardashian Stuns In Silver At The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — See The Pic

OMG! Kim Kardashian lit up the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards! Check out the pic of her gorgeous look right here!

Wow! The MTV Movie and TV Awards just got a whole lot more glamorous with the arrival of Kim Kardashian, 37! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had everyone’s head turning in an amazing strapless tube top with a silver sequined skirt with a super-high slit! She also rocked cornrows and braids for the night, which definitely complements this look! She may not a movie star but she’s giving all these leading ladies a run for their money! Love it! We have to assume she’ll be accepting if her family wins for Best Reality Series! And she certainly isn’t the only star setting the red carpet on fire with their sexy style!

The evening’s host Tiffany Haddish, 38, looked absolutely breathtaking in long silver gown with a big train! One of the evening’s music performers, Nick Jonas, 25, showed up looking stylish in a leather jacket and black slacks. So hot! Zendaya, 21, also attended the awards show looking sensational in a sleeveless copper-colored dress with a wide skirt. It’s easy to see why she’s quickly taking over Tinseltown!

The music world’s favorite couple G-Eazy, 29, and Halsey, 23, also showed up looking truly amazing! She wore a skimpy red gown that showcased her tattoos and slender figure. Meanwhile, the rapper chose a frill-trimmed jacket for the awards show! We just love these 2! Olivia Munn, 37, also made an appearance looking spectacular in a blue velvet gown that teased loads of cleavage for fans! What a babe!

The Good Place star Kristen Bell, 37, stole everyone’s attention when made her way down the red carpet in a knitted gown that also teased loads of skin for fans! Fellow TV star Aubrey Plaza, 33, walked into the event in a beautiful fellow dress that handily showed off her legs! So sexy! Good luck to all the nominees!