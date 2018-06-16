15 Pics Of Stars Looking Sexy In Neon Bikinis: Kim Kardashian & More

Summer is heating up, and so are the bikinis! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner love to brighten up their sunny days even more in sexy neon bikinis!

Our favorite stars just keep upping their bikini game time after time. There are so many possible designs out there, and neon is always a great choice. There’s just something about a neon bikini. Those highlighter hues are just too eye-catching to not look at and obsess over. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner love a good neon bikini every once and a while. Seriously, these sister slay the neon bikini trend all day, every day.

Kourtney was the latest Kardashian to rock a neon bikini. While relaxing and hanging out with Kendall on May 28, Kourtney donned a hot neon pink bikini. She posed for a number of sexy photos with her little sister, including one that flaunted her booty in the pool. The bikini is definitely similar to a neon pink one Kim wore previously for a hot mirror selfie! Back in April 2018, Kim went on vacation in Turks and Caico and turned up the heat in a neon orange bikini while paddleboarding. The Karjenners clearly have a thing for neon!

Kendall’s BFF Hailey Baldwin stunned on the beach in 2016 while wearing a multi-colored neon bikini for Triangl swimwear. Hailey showed off her incredible bikini body in the hot bikini top and bottoms for the super sexy photo shoot. No wonder Justin Bieber can’t stay away!

Other stars who have sizzled in neon bikinis include Rihanna, Ashley Graham, Amber Rose, Iggy Azalea, and Bella Thorne. As the summer continues, you know you’re going to see a lot more of these bright bikinis. Take a look at all of the hot neon bikinis in our sizzling gallery now!