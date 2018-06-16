OMG! Beyonce and JAY-Z just dropped a brand-new joint album and a clip promoting the first single ‘Apesh*t’! Take a look right here!

The surprises just keep coming from the Carters! JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, decided to gift fans a brand-new joint album titled Everything Is Love as well as teasing a music video for the record’s first single “Apesh*t”! The insanely exciting announcements arrive from Bey’s own Instagram where she dropped the music video clip without warning! Afterward, she shared what appears to be the cover art for the joint album. It features an African American woman combing a man’s hair while in front of the Mona Lisa in Paris’ Louvre.

Likewise, Bey and JAY strike epic poses in front of the famous painting in the video as well. The clip also features someone with dreads sporting angel wings, as well as dancers move in unison on the iconic staircase in front of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, a world-famous sculpture. As always, this pair went big!

The entire album is available to stream on Tidal now!