Chris Hardwick: 5 Facts On The AMC Host Suspected Of Being Accused Of Sexual Assault

‘Talking Dead’ host Chris Hardwick is potentially facing a serious accusation, as his ex-girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra, accused a man of sexually assaulting her. Find out more, here!

Actress Chloe Dykstra, 29, recently accused an ex of sexual assault, via an essay for Medium.com on June 14, and now, fans are suspecting that the ex she’s speaking of is Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick, 46. Chloe refrained from naming names, but due to the timing and clues she gave in her essay, many suspect she’s referring to Chris. In her lengthy essay, Chloe detailed how she was sexually assaulted and emotionally abused throughout a past relationship, and since then, Nerdist Industries, the content company founded by Chris, announced on June 15 that they had severed all ties with the comedian. Furthermore, a social media user tweeted Chloe’s story with the caption, “Chris Hardwick is trash,” and she “liked” the tweet. Could it all just be a coincidence or is Chris really the ex Chloe is speaking about? Want to know more about him? Keep reading!

1. Chris Hardwick currently hosts AMC’s Talking Dead an hourly after-show connected with the network’s zombie drama series The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Similarly, he previously hosted Talking Bad, which was an after-show for the network’s former hit series, Breaking Bad.

2. Chris Hardwick originated the role of Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages during its premiere run in Los Angeles (2005–2006). He’s also known for performing with Mike Phirman in Hard ‘n Phirm, hosting Singled Out, Wired Science, Web Soup, and The Nerdist Podcast.

3. At four years old, Chris Hardwick met Joan Rivers and became lifelong friends with her, until her tragic death in 2014.

4. In February of 2018, Chris Hardwick announced that he would be rebranding The Nerdist Podcast to ID10T and that he would be leaving Nerdist since the contract with Legendary came to an end in 2017. So Nerdist didn’t get rid of him over these accusations, but they recently removed his name from their site. It seems as though they don’t want to be associated with him at all, any longer.

5. Chris Hardwick was previously engaged to actress Jacinda Barrett and was in a relationship with actress Janet Varney from 2004 to 2011, before dating Chloe from late 2011 to July 2014. He became engaged to model, blogger, heiress and actress Lydia Hearst on September 12, 2015, and the two got married on August 20, 2016, in Pasadena, California. He has also talked openly about being a recovering alcoholic and has been sober since October 8, 2003.