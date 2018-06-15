Wendy Williams, 53, Looks Extremely Startled While Out In NYC In Bizarre New Pics — Is She OK?

Something on the streets of NYC really got Wendy Williams’ attention. She was pictured out with son and had a look of complete shock and horror with her eyes popping out of her head.

What is going on? Something on the streets of New York City left talk show host Wendy Williams aghast on June 15, as she was photographed looking beyond startled. The 53-year-old was out with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 17, and looked like she’d seen a ghost from the shock and confusion on her face. Wendy’s eyes are already somewhat widened due to her battle with Graves disease, but in other photos from the same trip out with her son she didn’t look nearly as surprised. Wendy, what was it that got your attention so raised?

The daytime diva was seen leaving Manhattan’s SiriusXM studios, holding on to the arm of her son. Wendy showed off her famous bustline in a tight peach slip dress with a plunging neckline that displayed plenty of cleavage. She paired it with a comfy long sweater. More shockingly, she didn’t appear to be wearing any of the infamous wigs she dons when taping her daily talk show. Her wigs are usually glam and styled to the max, but her hair didn’t appear camera ready for the paparazzi. She had several inches of dark brown roots showing from her wavy blonde hair. Maybe photographers getting a shot of wigless Wendy is what made her look so freaked out?

Wendy revealed her struggle with Graves disease to viewers, which she has said causes her eyeballs to twitch and is the reason she appears so wide-eyed. She took time away from her show in February to deal with the autoimmune condition that she’s battled for the past 19 years as well as a thyroid issue. Wendy credited her viewers at home with noticed her increasing eye problems before she did. Wendy said she chalked up her health troubles to the stress of her son being in his senior year of high school and applying to colleges, on top of her daily work grind and going through menopause.

“My thyroid has been totally cattywampus, and that is the eye thing that you all have been seeing. You caught it before I did,” she confessed noting that the condition is what makes her eyes bug out a bit. “My hyperthyroid is attached to Graves’ disease. Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs,” she explained. Wendy then took a three-week break from hosting her show on doctor’s orders to get her health in order.