Tom Brady Shades Donald Trump Over Anthem Protests? He ‘Respects’ Those Who Take A Knee

Does this mean the New England Patriots are never going back to the White House? Donald Trump absolutely hates NFL players protesting the anthem, but Tom Brady said he ‘respects’ why they do it!

“I think there were a lot of really good, healthy conversations coming out of it in our locker room,” Tom Brady, 40, said when asked about what the New England Patriots thought about NFL players protesting police brutality and the oppression of people of color by kneeling during the national anthem. The Super Bowl champ shared his feelings on the subject with Oprah Winfrey, 64, in a preview of his June 17 appearance on OWN’s Super Soul Sunday. “The great part about sports is the relationships. I’ve been with it for a long time. I’ve been with guys from all different parts of the country, every color, race, belief. And you know what? You respect what other people are – I do, I respect why people are doing what they’re doing.”

“We had meetings after practice talking about how we wanted to deal with that particular situation,” Tom said. That “particular situation” may have been when President Donald Trump, 72, suggested that any player using his right to free speech (aka protesting) should be fired, which caused league-wide protests. “We chose to lock arms…We support what people are going through. I’ve been playing sports long enough. Everyone comes from something different.”

“I think showing respect for everybody in a locker room – a team full of guys trying to go the same direction – you better have that empathy for everybody. That’s what sports are about,” Tom added, per Sports Illustrated. The protests, which took place during Week 3 of the 2017-18 season, saw the Patriots lock arms in solidarity. Some players, like Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore, chose to kneel, echoing Colin Kaepernick’s initial protest.

Trump and Tom were once tight, but this interview might be the final nail in the coffin for their friendship. After all, if there’s anything that can turn Trump from orange to beet red in anger, it’s an NFL player protesting. He’s still harped on it on June 15 while talking with Fox News. “They’re all saying, ‘oh, it has nothing to do with the flag, it’s the way we’ve been treated.’ In the meantime, they’re making $15 million a year,” he said, per For The Win, missing the point because the protests have never been about the flag.

Trump suggested that players “shouldn’t get the politics involved” in the giant nationalist display ahead of a televised sports game. Considering this man cancelled the White House visit for the Philadelphia Eagles, accusing the Super Bowl champs of “staying in the locker room” during the anthem when none actually did, it’s not surprising he didn’t get the point.