‘Yellow Birds’ Star Carrie Wampler: The ‘Intense Set’ Was A ‘Bonding Experience’ With My Co-Stars

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Yellow Birds’ star Carrie Wampler about her first film on the big screen, working with Alden Ehrenreich and Tye Sheridan, what she still wants to prove to herself, and more!

Carrie Wampler is making her feature film debut in The Yellow Birds as Jenny Smith, an army medic who crosses paths with Tye Sheridan and Alden Ehrenreich’s characters. The movie, based on the novel by Ken Powers, is now in theaters and available on DIRECTV. The Yellow Birds was filmed in Morocco, and it was Carrie’s first time out of the country. An army base was built for the set, and filming together bonded her with her co-stars. “It was a very intense set,” Carrie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There was actually an army camp for a week that all the boys went to. They didn’t have me go because I was playing a medic and the only female. During the process, we really did bond. Everybody sort of stayed in character, and they had a captain there and he was sort of in charge of making us remember that we were soldiers. He kept it very strict and stern. Also, we were in the middle of nowhere all together, so that was a bonding experience for sure.”

Carrie got to work closely with Tye and Alden, and their performances astounded her. “It was one of those things where we showed up on set the first day, and one of the scenes I was in was the first shot of the whole film, and the second they called action and those two started interacting, I knew it was going to be a film worth watching,” she said. “They’re so authentic, so natural. It was unbelievable. They bring out your best. When the two of them are acting, it ups everyone’s game because they’re so authentic.”

The movie also stars Jennifer Aniston. Even though they didn’t share any scenes, Carrie was still “so excited” to be in the same movie as one of her idols. “She’s one of my favorites of all-time because of Friends. I was so excited about it because I loved Cake. I think it was cool to see her in that type of role since she usually does comedy. To see her play something so different, a mother of a soldier, it was very different for her. I didn’t actually get to work with her because her scenes were shot in Atlanta, and my scenes were shot in Morocco. It was just really neat to even be on the same call sheet as her. Our storylines kind of intertwine, so it was really neat. She’s one of my favorites.”

Carrie’s a young star on the rise, and she never wants to lose sight of why she’s acting in the first place. “I love to do it because I love it. And I want to prove to myself that that’s my #1 priority. I think that a lot of people… when you’re out here it’s easy to forget why you’re doing it, and it becomes about proving it to other people. I want to prove to myself that no matter how far I get I’m always doing it just because I want to prove it to myself and not anyone else.”