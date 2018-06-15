Steamiest Best Kiss Moments At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Robsten & More

A new on-screen couple will win Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards air on Monday, June 18. Prep for the show by taking a look back at all the steamy kisses shared by past Best Kiss winners!

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are upon us, and this year’s show is bound to be incredible since Tiffany Haddish, 38, is hosting. But laughs aren’t the only thing the award show will bring when it airs on Monday, June 18 – it’s also going to bring the heat! As always, one on-screen couple will win the Best Kiss award. Whoever wins will have a lot to live up to considering past winners like Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and The Notebook‘s Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams have gone all in and recreated their iconic make-out scenes onstage when they accepted their Golden Popcorn.

This year, five sets of costars are nominated for the award. They are: Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni from Jane The Virgin. Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale from Love, Simon, Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan from Ready Player One, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes from Riverdale, and Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things.

In all honesty, I’m low-key annoyed that KJ and Camila got a nod for their onscreen romance as Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge when their costars and IRL couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse‘s intense on-screen chemistry was completely snubbed from the category. It’s downright rude, honestly. #JusticeForBughead.

Click through the gallery above to see more of the show’s steamiest best kisses of all time! The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.