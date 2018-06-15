It’s a empowering time to be a woman, and now, actress Shay Mitchell is encouraging women to learn more about their options when it comes to their own bodies and to be more educated about their birth control.

Shay Mitchell has a powerful platform, and she is using her celebrity for good. She’s partnered with Allergan to talk to her fans and women everywhere like she would to her own BFFs. We got a chance to sit down with Shay and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about it. “Basically, this was something that was super important for me to get involved with,” she said. “When I found out that Allergan was starting this initiative, Know Your Birth Control, I was super stoked about it because, from personal experience, I’ve always grown up in a household that was super open to any kind of conversation on a subject, and I always felt like I was really well informed of the available options for pregnancy prevention.”

Shay continued, “I know that isn’t always the case for everybody, and I think having campaigns like this, with the trivia quizzes, and being able to use the resources provided is really an important tool for us so that we’re informed when we have those conversations with healthcare providers, so that we know what our options are. I think that’s extremely important, to be informed.”

“I think female is future, right?” Shay smiled to me. “And I just think that, especially with this, when the information is available to us, we need to use it. We need to take charge of our own bodies and make our own decisions. You can only do that when you are educated, when you are informed. So, that’s why I love this campaign, because you can go on to the website and see how much you know or don’t know.”

“Birth control has many different options, many different methods, and I think that being correct on the information that’s out there is always important. I still have questions. People have questions all the time. How often do you take it? Do you have to take it at the same time every single night? All of these different questions. And that’s why, with this quiz, even me taking it, I was like, “Oh, I didn’t know that I didn’t know that,” or, “I didn’t know that I did know that.” And those questions, then you can have with your healthcare provider and really get the right facts, which is important. You don’t wanna mess around with this stuff. Knowledge is power.”