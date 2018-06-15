Selena Gomez ‘Shocked’ Miley Cyrus Defended Her After Gabbana Diss: It’s ‘Healing’ Their Friendship

Miley Cyrus rushed to Selena Gomez’s side after Stefano Gabbana called her ugly, and Selena is touched! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Miley’s move has made it possible to mend their strained friendship!

Miley Cyrus extended an olive branch to Selena Gomez by slamming Stefano Gabbana’s hateful comment. The “Wrecking Ball” singer called Stefano a “d***head” after he called Sel ugly, and to be honest we’re surprised! For those of you who don’t know, Miley and Selena haven’t always been on good terms. In fact, they’ve had beef for years and it all reportedly started with Nick Jonas. Turns out, Selena briefly dated Nick after Miley, which ignited a really nasty feud. However, it looks like the girls are ready to put it all in the past. “Selena is all about focusing on the positive these days, so as much as it hurt to be called ugly, the beautiful part about it was the way people stood up for her,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was blown away that Miley Cyrus of all people would speak out on her behalf, that was really shocking to her in a good way. They haven’t always been the best of friends, but Miley coming to her defense like that has opened the door for a lot of healing. Selena has already been in touch with her to thank her, and it’s opened a dialogue for a new friendship,” our source continued. We’re glad to hear the girls are repairing their relationship. Is it too early to ask for a collab?

Interestingly, Miley wasn’t the only celebrity that felt some type away about Stefano’s diss. An insider previously told HL that Justin Bieber “is angry and annoyed that the D&G designer attacked Selena.” “Even though they are no longer together, Justin feels protective over Selena,” the source added. Now, let’s hope Stefano apologized!