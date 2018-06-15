Selena Gomez’s Mom Hits Back At Stefano Gabbana For Calling Her Daughter ‘Ugly’

Selena Gomez’ mom Mandy Teefey is coming to her daughter’s defense after designer Stefano Gabbana called her ‘ugly.’ We’ve got her mother’s wise words of how Sel is handling it.

Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey have always been so close, and now the 42-year-old is explaining how she and her daughter are “ignoring” designer Stefano Gabbana’s disgusting comment calling Sel “ugly.” “When someone has a desire to speak out about something by using a word so hateful,” instead of reacting “we ignore it,” she tells PEOPLE. The Dolce and Gabbana co-founder earlier this week left a comment on The Catwalk Italia’s (TCI) Instagram where the site featured Sel in a series of different red dresses, asking fans to pick their favorite. Instead, the 55-year-old Italian wrote “è proprio brutta,” in the comments, which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

Mandy continued, “9 [times] out of 10 if you reply, they go, ‘Oh my god, I’m your biggest fan.’ They just want to get a reaction.” The 13 Reasons Why executive producer added that the best way to cope with high profile haters is to just “disappear for a while and realize that’s their issue.”

One person who didn’t ignore Stefano’s hateful comment was fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus, 25. She came hard to Selena’s defense on a fan site that showed a pic of the two hugging it out in their teenage days. “Well what that d*ck head said (if it’s true) is f**king false and total bullsh*t. She’s fine as f**k,” The “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote in the comments. Maybe Stefano hates on Selena because she doesn’t wear his brand? She hasn’t donned a D&G outfit for a major event since 2011 and has repped other brands such as Louis Vuitton and more recently Coach.

It was the second time this week that Stefano made a catty comment about a celebrity on TCI’s Instagram page. In a pic showing super model Kate Moss, 44, heading to a Saint Laurent fashion show in NYC wearing a low-cut, thigh baring navy romper, the site asked fans if her look was hit or miss. Stefano wrote a cruel “No” about her chic ensemble.