Kim Kardashian Teases North About Terrorizing Baby Brother Saint in Playful Birthday Post

Can’t we all just get along? The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to arguing with their siblings, and it looks like the next generation is following in their footsteps!

Kim Kardashian, 37, just called North West out on Instagram for her bullying her baby brother Saint West — on North’s birthday, of all days! Ouch, right? But don’t worry, the post was all in fun. Because before Kim told all 112 million of her followers that her oldest isn’t always the nicest big sis to two-year-old Saint, she wrote a sweet message to her little birthday princess. “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

Aw, how adorable is that? But Kim couldn’t help herself and finished off with this. “P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!” LOL. Always keeping it real, Kim! We don’t blame her, though, because this has been going on for awhile. Remember when Kim filled in for Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan last year and came clean about North and Saint’s sibling rivalry? “I thought it was a phase,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “She does not like her brother!” But TBH, who does? We bet if Kim keeps giving these cute kiddos time, they’ll warm up to each other.

Maybe one day, they’ll even get along as well as North and her cousin Penelope Disick. The two had a joint birthday bash that was every five-year-old’s dream. We’re talking rainbows and unicorns galore! The birthday girls had a blast, and Kim even included a pic from the party in her message to North this morning.

Even though Kim gave her girl some tough love, we know it came from the best place. She loves her little ones and just wants them all to get along — especially when it comes to special days like today when the famous fam is celebrating North in NYC. Fingers crossed everyone gets along!