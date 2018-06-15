Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Fan After Criticizing Sexually Explicit Lyrics — ‘Suck My D**k’

Nicki Minaj had a lot to say to fan who slammed her rap lyrics as hypocritical after she explained she felt guilty for making girls ‘Instagram Prostitutes’ during an interview with ‘Elle’ magazine! Read her clapback here!

If you’re a fan of Nicki Minaj, 35, you know her music can be a bit raunchy. However, during a recent interview with Elle for the July issue, the “Chun-Li” rapper rubbed fans the wrong way when she said “I didn’t realize how many girls were modern-day prostitutes.” “Dear Nicki Minaj, You’re lyrics are hypocritical. You went over to @ElleMagazine to sl*t shame certain types of women, cause that wasn’t your route (allegedly). People need to STOP trying to dictate & police women & THEIR bodies! If you can’t HELP, don’t HURT @NickiMinaj,” a fan tweeted after hearing about Nicki’s interview.

So, in an attempt to clear the air Nicki clapped back with, “Suck my d*ck ASSHOLE. Had u read the article, I was critiquing MYSELF more than ANYTHING. What I SAID was: I HOPE my over sexual LYRYCS & PHOTOS don’t make my fans THINK that I’m telling them to be promiscuous & to know their worth! Lyrics, photos & F**KING r all 3 diff things.” While Nicki’s response seemed a bit harsh, her fans are living for it.

“Drag that musty man,” one fan tweeted with a Mariah Carey meme. One user even went as far as saying, “He should have just sat there and eat his food.” Nevertheless, we can understand Nicki’s frustration. After all, her intentions were pure.

“I just don’t know if girls who look up to me think that when I’m posting a sexy picture. I’m actually antithesis of all that. I’m more of, like, the snobby girl, like the ‘Uh what’ type of girl. And I want girls to be like that. I’d rather you be called snobby or a b*tch or conceited– I’d rather you be called that than easy, and a h*, and a sl*t,” Nicki explained to Elle.