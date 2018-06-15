Ne-Yo has a new little man in his life! The singer & his wife Crystal Smith have officially welcomed their 2nd baby together, making the star a proud dad of 4!

Congrats to Ne-Yo, 38, and Crystal Smith, 28, on their new bundle of joy! The couple welcomed a precious baby boy named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith into the world on June 14, and we could not be happier for them. “Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm 6pd and 15 ounces 19 inches long,” Crystal shared on Instagram. “He’s so BEAUTIFUL.” While this is only Crystal and Ne-Yo’s second child together, it’s the singer’s fourth kid total, as he has two from a previous relationship. As a couple, the two already have an adorable 22-month-old son named Shaffer Chimere Jr.

News of Crystal’s second pregnancy broke back in October when Ne-Yo posted a sweet photo collage on Instagram. “Sooooooo … guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽,” the singer and dancer wrote alongside images of his kids, with a fourth slot picturing question marks. “@itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily.” Months later, in January, the duo held a gender reveal party where they announced they were having another son. Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Ne-Yo later admitted though that he had actually been hoping for a second daughter! “I’m excited [about having a boy] but I was banking on another girl because I have two boys already,” the star told People magazine in January. “I wanted to have two boy, two girls.” But now that the little one has arrived, we’re sure Ne-Yo is completely in love! Congrats again!