Natalie Portman Slams Ex-Friend & Harvard Classmate Jared Kushner For Going Full ‘Super Villain’

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Natalie Portman were once close, but no more! The ‘Star Wars’ actress said their friendship is dead ever since Jared went over to the dark side.

“Now, can I ask you something about [Jared Kushner] at Harvard?” Stephen Colbert said to Natalie Portman, 37, when she stopped by The Late Show on June 14. Natalie and Ivanka Trump’s husband attended the Ivy League institution together – with her majoring in psychology while he got his degree in government. After saying they were “friendly” and throwing a little shade – she confirmed Jared, 37, wasn’t that good of a student – Natalie said the friendship had soured. “Unfortunately, it’s not very…There’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super villain. So, you know, it’s not funny.”

“He said in some interview that the friends he’s lost because of politics, it’s like exfoliating. And I was like, ‘OK, I like the spa metaphors.’ ” Natalie added. When Colbert suggested that she was a “dead skin cell” of friendship, the Annihilation start beamed. “Proudly!” Well, then. It did appears Natalie was a little sad with losing Jared as a friend, but if he’s going to call her superfluous, seems she’s not going to waste any time mourning the loss.

Jared and Natalie were close enough that they attended each other’s weddings, according to the Daily Mail. Natalie was on the guest list when Jared and Ivanka tied the knot in 2009 out in Jared’s native New Jersey. They returned the favor and attended Natalie and Benjamin Millepied’s marriage in 2012. Four years later, the friendship seemed doomed. Natalie was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton and Jared stumped for Donald Trump. With Trump’s election, Jared was appointed as a senior adviser to the president (which has led to many scandals, including being under scrutiny in the Russia probe, per Vox).

“I call it an exfoliation,” Jared said in the Forbes interview Natalie referenced. “Anyone who was willing to change a friendship or not do business because of who somebody supports in politics is not somebody who has a lot of character. People are very fickle. You have to find what you believe in, challenge your truths. And if you believe in something, even if it’s unpopular, you have to push with it.”