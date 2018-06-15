Millie Bobby Brown Pulls Out Of MTV Movie & TV Awards After Splitting Her Kneecap

Millie Bobby Brown sadly won’t be attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend since she’s reached a new ‘milestone’: breaking her first bone. Watch the video of her rocking a cast and crutches.

The MTV Movies & TV Awards are being taped on June 16, but there’s one celeb we won’t be seeing on the red carpet. Millie Bobby Brown, 14, revealed in an Instagram video that she isn’t attending the awards show since she’s broken her first bone. “Another milestone in my life,” she joked in the clip before adding: “I’ve never actually broken a bone, except for now.”

She then showed off her leg brace and crutches. “I have split my kneecap. So, from the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up, and that means I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend.” The Stranger Things star wrapped up the video by wishing her co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink good luck at the show.

The Netflix series received a lot of love by MTV this year. The show received seven nominations including Show of the Year and Best Musical Moment. Millie also got a nod for Best Actor in a Show and split a nomination for Best Kiss with Wolfhard. The show airs Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It’s been a rough week for the teen actress. Not only did she split her kneecap, but she also deleted her Twitter after people started spreading fabricated homophobic memes about her online. After being driven off the social media platform, fans leapt to her defense against the vile memes. Twitter user @silvsie wrote: “millie bobby brown deleted her twitter because a bunch of f**king idiot adults thought it’d be funny to paint her as a homophobe. ya’ll know she could get in trouble for that sh*t right. she hasn’t even said anything this is so gross. SHES 14 YOU SICK F**KS.”