Christina Aguilera is back and better than she’s ever sounded. We’ve got her soulful new album ‘Liberation,’ and you can listen to it right here.

Christina Aguilera has finally dropped her first new studio album in six long years on June 15 and she’s got such a killer comeback with the arrival of Liberation. She mixes it up with all sorts of styles, from R&B and soul to stark ballads. The 37-year-old has several tracks that were produced by the always busy Kanye West, including the lead single “Accelerate” and the letter to her younger self “Maria” which includes samples from the late Michael Jackson as a child on 1972’s “Maria (You Were the Only One).” They for sure have Yeezy’s touches to them and stand out as unique from anything else on the album.

She teams up with fellow vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato, 24, for “Fall In Line,” which the pair debuted at the Billboard Music Awards last month. It’s total fire and features a defiant female empowered chorus where she sings, “They’re gonna burn me at the stake/But I got a fire in my veins/I wasn’t made to fall in line/No, I wasn’t made to fall in line, no.”Demi and Xtina both wail and hit the high notes like nobody else in the industry today can.

The mother of two strips down to basics on the heartbreaking “Twice” that features only a piano accompaniment. She kills it with another ballad, “Unless It’s With You.” On the other end of the spectrum Xtina shows off her gospel chops with the rock-infused “Sick of Sittin’” produced by singer-rapper Anderson Paak.

The album has been four years in the making and the singer told Billboard in their May 3 issue that “At the end of the day, I am a soul singer. When you strip back the words ‘pop star’ and the many things that I’ve done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root and my heart really is. And as you can see, it’s what I’m inspired by.” While the LP may not contain any pop or radio friendly surefire hits, Christina swings for the fences and delivers for her die-hard fans. You can listen to Liberation and hear how all her hard work and “soul” paid off above!