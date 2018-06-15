Chris Hardwick’s Ex Chloe Dykstra Reveals Shocking Abusive Relationship With Unnamed Boyfriend

In a painfully open post, actress Chloe Dykstra accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of putting her through hell, subjecting her to three years of sexual mistreatment and emotional ‘abuse.’

“Over the years, I’ve attempted to write this, quite literally, 17 times,” Chloe Dykstra, 29, writes at the start of her June 15 post on Medium. She claims that an ex-boyfriend “20 years my senior” who “grew from a mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company” subjected her to all sorts of horrible behavior. She doesn’t name the man, but she does detail some of the alleged abuse. “He would yell in his voicemails at me if I didn’t answer his calls. I was expected to follow him everywhere and exist pretty much solely for him, save for a hosting job once in awhile. When cameras were on us? He was a prince. Turn them off, he was a nightmare.”

Shortly after starting up the relationship when she was “in my early twenties,” the unnamed CEO gave her rules on how to act: she wasn’t allowed to have any male friends; she couldn’t drink because he was sober (“Before we began dating he said, ‘I noticed you have a glass of wine with dinner. That’s going to stop.’ “); she wasn’t allowed to take photos of themselves together (“he softened on this rule, but was very stern about me asking permission.”); and she was forbidden to speak in public places, as the boyfriend believed people would recognize him “and were listening to our conversations.”

Chloe claims that she was also “expected to be ready [for sex] when he came home for work.” She says “every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears. He called it ‘starfishing.’ He thought the whole idea was funny. To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him. I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three years.”

She also detailed how, during the relationship, she got pregnant ectopically and had to have immediate surgery because ectopic pregnancies can often be fatal. “Then, after my recovery, he and my mother were greeted by the doctor. ’The surgery went well, she’ll be fine,’ said my doctor. ‘Thank god,’ said my mother. ‘That’s great. When do you think I can have sex with her again?’ said my ex. It was his first question. My mother never forgot.”

After three years, she finally left the unnamed boyfriend, but claims he sought to get her blacklisted from work. “He made calls to several companies I received regular work from to get me fired by threatening to never work with them. He succeeded.” she wrote. “With the assistance of a woman who’d gained my trust and my heart over the past year, he steamrolled my career.” The effect left Chloe feeling suicidal, but she “managed to rebuild my life” after that. After saying the post was meant to offer her closure and give a “warning” to those in potentially similar situations, she included a quote from Bojack Horseman. “When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags. Please, please, keep an eye out for those red flags.”

In a post-script, she addressed “the man who tried to ruin my future” by saying that a “sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier.” She also said that attempting to sue her “due to pride” wouldn’t be wise, because she has audio and video evidence that would “prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post.”

Chloe is a “longtime YouTube host for Nerdist Industries,” according to the AV Club, and just finished her first starring film role, in the sci-fi romance Diminuendo.