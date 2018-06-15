19 Stars Soaking Up The Rays In Low Cut Bikinis: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More

Grab your swimsuit — it’s officially bikini season! These 19 stars love to soak up the sun in their extremely low cut bikinis, check it out!

Sun’s out, buns out! These 19 celebs are the definition of “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” and we’re totally obsessed. The warm weather is back to stay for a while and the stars are already out soaking up that vitamin D — in skimpy bikinis of course! We don’t blame them, we’d be doing the same with incredible bodies like these. Check out Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and more celebs who love lounging in their low cut suits!

Model Bella Hadid, 21, is bikini body goals! She’s snapped pics countless times on sandy beaches in her amazing bikinis! These skimpy bikinis leave little to the imagination, and are super low cut. She recently stunned in an all white bikini while lounging by the ocean. Her ensemble features some gold body chains which totally completely the look. The white suit made Bella look super tan too — you’re glowing, girl!

New mom Kylie Jenner, 20, loves basking in the sun in her tiny bikinis. We’re sure we’ll see more of these pics this summer, as her post-baby body already looks amazing! Last summer Kylie took a super hot photo of herself literally basking in the sunlight — chin in the air, face towards the sun looking completely relaxed! She wore a nude colored skimpy bikini that showed off her amazing cleavage. Kylie looked like a total sun goddess! Big sister Kendall Jenner, 22, loves flaunting her incredible body in low cut bikinis too! At Coachella earlier this spring, Kendall posted a photo lounging on the grown showing off her curves in a bikini with really low cut bottoms — sexy!

