Blac Chyna Poses Totally Nude In Risque Photo Shoot & Nicki Minaj Has Something To Say About It

Watch out Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna is trying to break the internet with her NSFW photoshoot, and Nicki Minaj is here for it! Take a look at the sexy shots here!

Blac Chyna, 30, has never been shy about showing off her body, but on June 15 she took flaunting what you’ve got to a whole new level by posing completely naked! In the shots shared to Instagram, Chyna can be seen in what appears to be in a grotto, and she looks absolutely incredible. In addition to her famous curves, Chyna also showed off her full body tattoo. And as if the look wasn’t already stunning, Chyna pulled it together with daring pink eyeshadow. Even Nicki Minaj is a fan of the shoot as she commented, “Oh ok” on Chyna’s photo!

Chyna’s nude shoot comes just a few days after she made headlines for reportedly being pregnant with her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s baby. She stirred fans into a frenzy when she was photographed with a tiny bump in a tight dress at her son King Cairo’s graduation on June 9. However, the model, who also shares daughter Dream with Robert Kardashian, is not expecting, according to TMZ. In fact, the outlet claims the bump was just a result of Chyna being bloated. We’ve all been there!

However, a baby on the way wouldn’t be a surprise. A few months back, Chyna’s 19-year-old boyfriend admitted they don’t use protection during sex. “I don’t wear condoms… I would not want to f**k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” Jay told paparazzi at LAX on April 28.

“If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that sh*t like ‘Ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass,” Jay continued. So, don’t be surprised if Chyna turns of pregnant in the near future!