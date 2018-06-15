Beyonce is shutting down the rumors that she’s pregnant in the best way possible — with a sexy tour outfit! Check out this new clip showcasing her slender tummy!

Those pesky pregnancy rumors have arisen yet again as Beyonce, 36, hits with the road with her hubby JAY-Z, 48, for the On the Run II Tour. However, the beloved songstress had the best response ever! She took the stage in London rocking an absolutely stunning purple outfit that handily showcased her slim stomach! Video of the performance has surfaced showing Queen Bey performing her anthem “I Woke Up Like This” while also effortlessly shutting down the rumors!

This latest wave of pregnancy speculation arrived on June 13. That’s when some stills showed up of the songstress took the stage at a previous tour date in a gold outfit and gold jacket, which, at exactly the right angle, made it appear as though she might have a growing baby bump. In no time, fans everywhere began sharing how convinced they were that these images proved she was expecting. “Beyonce looks pregnant again. Ya’ll know they love 4’s and she has all those coats for the tour,” one fan tweeted.

I woke up like this !!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 15, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

A source with Star magazine even shared some details on the supposed situation. “It’s a shock so soon after the birth of the twins, but she’s over the moon,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s rushing to change her costumes so that she can keep the bump covered up for as long as possible. Only a few have been entrusted with the news, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what’s going on.”

However, Bey clearly had the last word here! Until the next time her rabid fandom become convinced she’s pregnant with baby number 4!