‘Youngblood’: 5 Seconds Of Summer Finally Drops 1st Album In 3 Years & Fans Are Obsessed

‘Youngblood’ is FINALLY here! 5 Seconds of Summer has made a triumphant return after 3 years with a brand-new album. 5SOS fans are absolutely shook over it, as they should be. See the best responses now!

5 Seconds of Summer is giving us LIFE! Their highly-anticipated new album, Youngblood, was released on June 15. As soon as their new album was made available, #Youngblood became a top trending topic on social media, thanks to the fans. We’ve all been waiting very patiently for 5SOS to release a new album. It’s been 3 long years, but the wait has been worth it. Needless to say, fans can’t stop listening to the new music.

The boys of 5SOS — Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford — open up their hearts and let fans see what they’ve been going through in their new music. Youngblood is raw and a true testament to this group’s creativity and sheer talent. Fans are feeling so many feelings about how vulnerable the boys are on this album. “Luke went through such a bad heart break, instead of him doin anything stupid he decided to write songs. All his hurt, anger, sadness went into this album for others to hear. We truly don’t deserve him # youngblood,” one fan tweeted. Another fan was very impressed with Michael’s solos: # YOUNGBLOOD EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT CALUM’S SOLOS BUT LETS ALSO TALK ABOUT MICHAEL’S SOLOS BEACUSE [sic] DAMNNN THAT SHIT IS F**KING ART.”

#YOUNGBLOOD are we not gonna talk about michaels solo in "monster among men" pic.twitter.com/IgUNMf1FjN — gab ♡ (@gvbrielagvrcia) June 15, 2018

#YOUNGBLOOD me to every single song pic.twitter.com/Eek8vDMBOX — YOUNGBLOOD FUCT MONTSE UP (@BraceletsMike16) June 15, 2018