World Cup Drinking Game: Forget Soccer Balls – Here’s When To Really Take A Shot

It’s time to raise your glass for the World Cup. With the soccer extravaganza kicking off in Russia, it’s time for those legally old enough to drink to play along with the HollywoodLife.com World Cup drinking game!

You don’t need to be Lionel Messi, Neymar, Harry Kane, or have any kind of physical talent whatsoever to win this game. You just need a drink of your choice, be legally eligible to drink it (if you choose to use alcohol) and hopefully, not at work when the World Cup is on. For those Americans who decide to “call out sick” and watch the games at home, here’s a drinking game to go along with the games (the full schedule of which can be found here.)

Teams like Spain, Germany, France and Brazil are favored to win the World Cup this year, so consider some Spanish vermouth, some French wine, some German beer or a Caipirinha. The Caipirinha (pronounced Kai-Pee-Reen-Ya, per Huffington Post is the national cocktail of Brazil, and it’s made with cachaca, sugar and lime. Cachaca, also known as caninha, is a distilled spirit made from the fermented juice of sugarcane. It has a more robust and vegetal flavor than that of rum, which is also made from raw sugarcane, and could be the savvy alternative to a mojito. Plus, if Neymar leads Brazil to a world cup victory, it definitely is what should be raised in victory.

Or, the following game can be played with coffee. For those in the U.S., the first game starts on June 14 at 11:00 AM ET, with games starting the following day at 8:00 AM ET. The latest game in the group stage (ending on June 28) is 2:00 PM ET, so either there will be a lot of day drinking going on or you can play this game with the latest concoction from Starbucks. Have they announced a World Cup Frappuccino yet?

As always, DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Take One Shot/Sip When…

There’s a shot on goal.

The camera shows a fan whose entire face is painted in the colors of their country.

One of the announcers points out that the United States failed to qualify.

There’s a chant that isn’t a homophobic slur (looking at you, Mexico.)

Take Two Shots/Sips When…

There’s a yellow card.

There’s a substitution.

A commentator says “group of death.”

A commentator says “dark horses”/”underdog”/“Cinderella story.”

Take Three Shots/Sips When…

There’s a red card.

A goal is scored.

Someone mentions Russia hacking the 2016 United States election (they’re hosting, after all.)

Down The Rest Of Your Drink When…

Ronaldo scores a goal despite clearly being offside.

Someone scores an own goal.

A goal is overturned thanks to Video Assistant Replay.

Someone flops/dives to cause a penalty kick (the “Mexico Curse” rule.)

Luis Suarez bites someone.

Someone decides to invade the pitch.

If the game ends in a 0-0 tie.