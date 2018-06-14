Val Chmerkovskiy: 5 Things To Know About The ‘DWTS’ Pro Engaged To Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy just got engaged to fellow ‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson! Here’s everything you need to know about the newly engaged champion!

1. Valentin (Val) Chmerkovskiy was born in the USSR! Born in Odessa, Ukraine to parents Aleksandr “Sasha” Chmerkovskiy and Larisa Chmerkovskaya in 1986, Val followed in his brother Maksim‘s footsteps by becoming a dancer too!

2. In fact, Val’s first appearance on DWTS was as a student of his older brother. While he first started out as a student all the way back in Season 2, now the student has become the master. Now, participating in season 26 a full 24 seasons later, Val is officially a Dancing with the Stars legend!

3. Val is a DWTS champion! Starting officially as a pro for Season 13, Val finally won first place in Season 20, along with his partner Rumer Willis. However, Val ended up taking home the gold again in Season 23 with his partner, Laurie Hernandez. On top of these accolades, Val is also a U.S. National Latin Dance champion — he’s won the competition a total of 14 times!

4. Speaking of partner, Val has decided to make his partner for life, Jenna Johnson! On Jun. 14, Val proposed to fellow DWTS co-star and pro by popping the question during their recent trip to Venice. Needless to say, Jenna said yes! While captioning the photo showcasing the moment he proposed, Val wrote, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.” The two have been romantically linked together since Feb. 2016 when the pair were first spotted grabbing dinner together!

5. It’s also rumored that Val previously dated Amber Rose. The two went public with their relationship in Oct. 2016. On Jan. 18 2017, the two smooched on Insta-camera, and days before that, they were spotted on the Kiss Cam at the Knicks on Jan. 16. However, after four months of dating, the two called it quits in Feb. 2017!