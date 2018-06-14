Winter is coming — and so are some spoilers? Looks like there may be more to Sophie’s epic new ink than meets the eye. See for yourself!

The end of HBO’s Game of Thrones is so close, yet SO far away — as in, the show’s 2019 release still doesn’t have an actual release date. With so much time on their hands, GoT fans are getting pretty desperate for details about which characters are going to share screen time in the final season and, most importantly, which fierce fam is going to come out on top! Since the show has already passed where George R.R. Martin‘s books left off, there is literally no telling what’s in store. But it seems like GoT star Sophie Turner, 22, decided to give fans a little something to to mull over while they wait.

Her (maybe) spoiler came in the form of her newest tattoo, which was posted on Instagram by her tattoo artist Lauren Winzer. The fresh ink on her arm features a dire wolf along with the phrase, “The pack survives.” Fans of the series know that Sophie plays Sansa Stark on the show, and it’s her father, Ned Stark, who famously says in the first season, “When the snows fall and the white wind blows, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” With that in mind, fans can’t help but wonder whether the Stark family will survive until the very end — take that, Lannisters! — and who the ‘lone wolf’ might be? But all questions aside, it’s possible that the actress was just showing some pack pride with her fresh tat. She does have a few of them, after all!

While most of her tattoos don’t relate to the show in the slightest — five tally marks on her finger for her family members and a wishbone on her wrist — Sophie did get inked last year along with co-star and show sister Maisie Williams. But that tattoo wasn’t a spoiler. Instead, the Stark sibs got inked with the dates that they scored their Game of Thrones roles. Aw! Her newest, though, is bigger and bolder than her others, so we’re really hoping it means something.

