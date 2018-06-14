Selena Gomez ‘Upset’ & ‘Disturbed’ by Stefano Gabbana’s Insult But Grateful For Fans’ Love

We’re finally learning how to Selena Gomez is reacting to fashion designer Stefano Gabbana’s vicious insult! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details right here!

Since Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana, 55, decided to carelessly insult Selena Gomez, 25, her fans and friends have been coming forward to defend her! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how the songstress is responding to the shadiness! “Selena actually took the comments hard and was very disturbed and upset over them but she is relieved with the outcry from her fans and friends who are on her side and have stuck up for her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s difficult when someone with a lot of clout makes those kind of disparaging comments because it is magnified so much more.”

The insider added that the “Hands to Myself” singer sees this troubling incident as an opportunity for individuals to reexamine the way they treat others online. “Selena is not about being bullied and she hopes people can learn from Stefano’s words and actually make a difference and not be a part of the problem.” We certainly hope so!

Among the individuals who have stood by Sel amid this episode is her ex Justin Bieber. We learned that he was particularly upset by Stefano’s words. “Justin is angry and annoyed that the D&G designer attacked Selena,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though they are no longer together, Justin still feels protective over Selena. Justin thinks Selena is gorgeous and he feels like the guy who went after her is old, jealous and his hurtful comment is not true at all and just lame.”

Selena’s pal Miley Cyrus also defended her and had some pointed words for the fashion designer! “Well what that d*** head said (if it’s true) is f***ing false and total bull s***.” She also added, “She fine as f**k.” Whoa! Love it!