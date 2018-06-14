Rihanna Is ‘Confused & Emotional’ Over Latest Chris Brown Legal Trouble: She ‘Still Cares’

Chris Brown is being accused of ‘hitting’ a woman at a party, and we’ve EXCLUSIVE details on how his ex-girlfriend Rihanna feels. Find out why she’s hoping the claims are only a result of Chris being an easy target.

Another day, another woman filing a restraining order against Chris Brown, 29. This time, it’s a woman named Cassandra. Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against the “With You” singer after he allegedly hit her at a party in Los Angeles, according to The Blast. She also went as far as saying Chris “stalks” her. And while this certainly is the last thing Chris needs on his plate considering the fact that, he’s already in legal trouble for allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman back in May, his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 30, is hoping it will all go away. “Rihanna is confused and emotional over the latest claims against Chris. She doesn’t know what to think and is really hoping that these allegations are simply the result of Chris being an easy target because she hates to think that he could really have sunken to this level,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rihanna still cares for Chris and wants the best for him, that’s why it hurts whenever she hears about these types of allegations. She doesn’t want to get back together, but she still wants his life to be going well and having this sort of dark drama around him is a terrible sign,” our source continued. Chris’ legal trouble is definitely not a good look, especially since he has his 4-year-old daughter Royalty to worry about. However, it is heartwarming to see Rihanna still has a soft spot for him considering all they’ve been through.

For those of you who need a refresher, Rihanna and Chris have known each other since 2005, but became romantically involved in 2008. Their relationship seemed like a Hollywood fairytale up until they got into a violent altercation that left Rihanna with some pretty serious injuries in 2009. Nevertheless, we’re sure Chris finds comfort in knowing he has her support.