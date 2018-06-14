Miley Cyrus Slams ‘D*** Head’ Stefano Gabbana After He Calls Selena Gomez ‘Ugly’

Miley Cyrus is not one to hold her tongue – especially when it comes to supporting one of her friends. So if you’re coming for Selena Gomez, beware!

Maybe Stefano Gabbana, 55, didn’t get the memo but, if you come for Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus is going to defend her, big time! The Dolce & Gabbana designer infuriated Selena’s fans when he branded the 25-year-old singer “ugly” on June 12, in a rude comment that he left under a The Catwalk Italia Instagram post showing her rocking five red dresses. Miley, 25, responded by slamming Stefano and calling him a d*** head.” Ouch! She posted her response underneath a fan’s photo of her hugging her former Hannah Montana co-star, according to Just Jared. Miley wrote, “Well what that d*** head said (if it’s true) is f***ing false and total bull s***.” Miley wasn’t done. She also flung a compliment at Selena, writing, “She fine as f***.” (That clears that up then!)

It’s not the first time that Miley has had a run-in with Stefano. She’s had beef with the Dolce & Gabbana label before. In comparison to the liberal star, they are surprisingly quite conservative. While many American designers have decided not to dress Melania Trump, the first lady has appeared several times wearing their clothes. Then there were those controversial comments Stefano and his business partner (and former lover) Domenico Dolce, 59, made in 2015 opposing “gay adoptions” and IVF. They later apologized, but in 2017 Miley said that she “STRONGLY” disagrees with their politics. “The Climb” singer made that very clear on Instagram while congratulating her brother Braison Cyrus for walking the runway at one of their shows. Stefano later responded by calling Miley “ignorant.”

As for Selena, Miley isn’t the only person rushing to her defense. Actress Jaime King, not only defended Selena, she called for a boycott of D&G. She tweeted on June 13, “Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbana.” Songwriter Julia Michaels also tweeted, “@selenagomez just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always.” Aw.