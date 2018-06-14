Meghan Markle Wears Cream Givenchy Dress At Outing With Queen — Same As Wedding Dress

Meghan wore Givenchy, the designer of her wedding dress, during her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth on June 14. Get every detail on her look below!

Meghan Markle, 36, continues to stun, wearing a cream, fitted cape dress while making her first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth. The dynamic duo took an overnight train ride on the Royal Train, and were present for the grand opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge. They were laughing and looked like they were having a ton of fun! She looked classic and chic in a cream dress by Givenchy. Of course, Clare Waight Keller designed her now-iconic wedding dress for Givenchy. She wore the off-the-shoulder gown on May 19 as she married Prince Harry, with the world watching!

Meghan’s outfit was very sophisticated and understated. The custom, cream dress was accented with a black Givenchy belt, a black Givenchy purse. For her shoes, she wore the Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85 in Black Nappa, which are $355. She wore pantyhose and light pink nail polish, two requests for Royals at formal events. Meghan looked gorgeous, and was also able to keep some of the spotlight on the Queen, who looked adorable in a neon green Stewart Parvin coat and hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Meghan has worn baby pink a few times for formal events, but this cream color looks amazing on her as well. She seems to be sticking to neutrals and pastels so far — gray, black, white, pink — to allow the Queen’s eccentric taste to shine. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!