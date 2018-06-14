Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton & so many more sexy celebs were included in 2018’s Maxim’s Hot 100! Check out some of the amazing ladies who made Maxim’s exclusive list here!

Maxim‘s Hot 100 list is here, and while so many fan favorites have made the cut, there have also been a few surprises as well! While we’re elated that Kim Kardashian made the list, Melania Trump also joined her up on the list in the “Power Players” category. Check out some of the fine women who made this yearly list in our gallery above!

Of course, Kate Upton was at the very forefront of this list! In fact, she was crowned the hottest woman of 2018 by Maxim. “You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong,” she told Maxim. “Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.” You’re definitely going to want to check out her sexy cover shoot — it’s not hard to see why she was the magazine’s top pick!

As you can expect, Kim Kardashian was not the only KarJenner to make the cut. Not only did Kendall Jenner earn a spot on the list, but she was also joined by Kylie Jenner as well! And speaking of model sisters, both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were included on this exclusive list. But the list doesn’t stop there — the newly married duchess Meghan Markle is also up on the list, as well as lawyer extraordinaire Amal Clooney.

In addition, Ariana Grande not only has her recent engagement to Pete Davidson to celebrate — she can also be super pumped that she’s on Maxim‘s Hot 100 list as well. And last, but certainly not least, is Beyonce. Needless to say, no list would be complete without the Queen B included as well.