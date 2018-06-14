Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Twinning In Sexy Silver Bikinis: See Incredible Pic

Kylie Jenner is twinning with yet another sister, this time rocking identical silver sequined bikinis with Kourtney Kardashian. We’ve got their sensational pics.

Back at it! Kourtney Kardashian is twinning again with sister Kylie Jenner and this is their hottest photo shoot together yet! The two donned matching silver sequined bikinis in a sexy Instagram stories series of pics that Kourt shared on June 14. Despite their nearly two decade age gap the two look identical in the photos, with the 39-year-old rocking even more ripped abs than her 20-year-old sibling. She did what’s becoming a trademark move of grabbing on to the hip of her bottoms and lifting them up for an extra spicy effect. Both sisters have their long brunette hair in waves and dramatic makeup and it’s getting hard to tell them apart!

While the mother of three didn’t reveal what the photos are for, it’s likely for her collaboration with Kylie’s cosmetics line. The gorgeous sibs twinned out when they released the collection in April, celebrating it in a series of nude swimsuit photos and even went braless in sexy pic when the line sold out and they needed to do a restock. On Apr. 27, the pair posed for a mirror selfie wearing nothing but white men’s business shirts draped down past their shoulders, holding the garments up just above their naked breasts. Talk about some seriously sexy marketing!

Kourt included a hot solo photo in her IG stories, showing off her super toned figure in the glittering two-piece. The hot mama is so serious about quality cosmetics that she went to Washington D.C. on April 24 to lobby for safer beauty products. She spoke to a congressional panel on behalf of the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which would call for the FDA to place tighter controls on what products make it to consumers.

“It would be nice if there were laws to regulate so that the people running these businesses can have some standards of what to use,” Kourtney explained. “The fact that we have to guess so much, even going into a store to buy anything … you shouldn’t walk around aimlessly wondering, ‘Is this okay? Is not that okay?’ Everybody should have the right to healthy products in personal care.” Amen lady!