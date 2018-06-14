Kim Kardashian Slammed By Fans For Straightening North West’s Curly Hair – See Tweets

Kim Kardashian apparently loves straightening North West’s hair! However, some fans are not happy about it! Check out the irate fans’ reactions!

The debate over North West‘s tresses is getting heated! The 4-year-old cutie was spotted out with her famous mama Kim Kardashian, 37, and a friend in New York City on June 14. And, like many times before, North was sporting a beautiful head of straightened hair as she made her way about the Big Apple. Unfortunately, not all of Kimmie’s fans were digging her daughter’s look. Some even began to voice their disapproval of North having her hair straightened so often and at such a young age.

“I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho. North west gonna have heat damage before she’s 10- [before] I even knew what a straightener was smh,” one critic wrote. “I hope North West doesn’t get a lot of heat damage to her hair while she’s young,” another added. Clearly, there’s some individuals out there who don’t like seeing North without her curls!

I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho. North west gonna have heat damage before she’s 10- bedore I even knew what a straightener was smh — not a regular person (@_vivrantthang_) June 14, 2018

I can’t believe there is an outrage over north west hair being straight. y’all r fucking annoying — aderonke (@zerosuitr0n) June 14, 2018

However, not everyone was so bent out of shape over the youngster’s head of hair. “I can’t believe there is an outrage over north west hair being straight. y’all r f**king annoying,” one fan chimed in. “Kim has taken such good care of North’s curls over the years. The comments about North’s hair being straightened is tired. First of all, mind your own children,” yet another fan wrote. Love it!

This debate comes just one day after Kim finally met with Alice Johnson, the great-grandmother she helped get clemency after serving 25 years of a life sentence for a non-violent drug-related charge. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star actually flew to her Memphis,TN home to help her celebrate her freedom after she was released from prison on June 6. Of course, Kim’s visit also included some videos featuring a Snapchat filter or 2, which Alice seemed to love! Whether it’s Ms. Johnson or little Nori, Kim can’t help making people look amazing!