Khloe Kardashian ‘Spoiling’ Tristan Thompson For Father’s Day: She Wants To ‘Blow His Mind’ In Bed

With Father’s Day coming up, Khloe Kardashian is going all out to give baby daddy Tristan Thompson the best holiday ever. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she plans to reward him in bed.

Now that Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal has mostly blown over, Khloe Kardashian can’t wait to give him a Father’s Day for the ages. She’s so grateful for him being the daddy to her two-month-old daughter True Thompson and plans to give him a day full of pampering and hot sex. “Khloe plans to totally spoil Tristan for Father’s Day. Whatever has happened between them has nothing to do with her love and gratitude to him for giving her True,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has never wanted anything more than to be a mom and Tristan helped make that possible, so although they do still have certain issues to work out, she won’t let his mistakes ruin this special day. Khloe is dieting pretty hard herself but that isn’t going to stop her from cooking up all of Tristan’s favorite things and feeding him like a King,” our insider continues. Khloe, 33, is a wiz in the kitchen so no doubt he’ll be well taken care of.

“The biggest reward will come after True is sleeping though because Khloe’s planning to blow his mind in the bedroom. She knows exactly what he likes and she’s finally feeling really sexy again. She hasn’t been doing a lot of glam lately because she’s so busy being a mom. But she’s going to go all out for Father’s Day and plans to be looking super fine for her man,” our source adds. Khloe recently revealed that she’s already back down to a size 4 jeans and has her washboard abs again thanks to working out during her pregnancy and grueling post baby gym sessions. No wonder she can’t wait to slip on a sexy mini-dress to celebrate Tristan’s Father’s Day and tempt him with how hot she’s looking post baby.