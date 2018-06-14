Kathy Griffin Goes Off On Kevin Hart For Not Dissing Trump During His Standup: It’s A ‘P***y Move’

Kathy Griffin’s coming after Kevin Hart, and it’s all because of Donald Trump. The controversial comedian called out Kevin during a new interview for not dissing the prez like she does!

This is kind of a random celebrity beef, to be honest. Kathy Griffin‘s about to embark on her 23-show Laugh Your Head Off comedy tour, and in an interview with USA Today, she let fans know what they should expect from her set — the opposite of what Kevin Hart does in his shows. What?

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Kathy told USA Today. “And look, if you want to not hear about [Donald] Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p***y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

It’s kind of a random attack. It’s unclear why she called out Kevin specifically, and so pointedly. As far as the public’s concerned, she and Kevin don’t have some lasting feud. Of course, there could be something that happened privately. HollywoodLife reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment on Kathy’s remarks about the comedian.

This is somewhat of a redemption tour for Kathy, who was shunned last year for a controversial video she posted showing her holding Trump’s “severed head” (a Halloween mask covered in ketchup). The backlash from the stunt was brutal. She was extremely criticized, fired from CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve telecast, which she co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for years, and dropped as a Squatty Potty spokesperson. While she publicly apologized, she’s since said that she stands by the joke.

“One of the things that’s great about being a comedian is you really do get to be a whistle-blower. I like to do it through comedy,” Kathy said. “People love to hear these stories, so I’m not going to walk away from it. I have a hell of a story to tell.”