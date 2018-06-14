Kanye West Is Completely Getting Rid Of His Ego & Transforming Into ‘Ye’: ‘This Is New For Me’

Kanye West is turning over a new leaf. Believe it or not, he’s ditching his massive ego and his fans couldn’t be happier about it!

Who is Kanye West without his ego? That’s what the 41-year-old rapper is asking everyone, including the man in the mirror. The hip-hop star went on Twitter on June 14 to make a major announcement in a series of tweets: He has destroyed his ego. He’s just going to focus on being Kanye. In fact, to be more specific, he’s just going to focus on being “Ye.” Kanye tweeted, “Give without pride. Be great without pride. Your pride can be and will be used against you. I killed my ego.” Then he asked, “Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye.”

Kanye then went on to explain further. He wrote, “This is new for me but it’s just how I feel now. I don’t know why. I thought my ego protected me from doubters so that I wouldn’t doubt myself, but there has to be a better way to do this.” He added, “Sometimes I have trouble saying no because I want to help everyone.” Now, for anyone who is a fan of Kanye – or just hip-hop in general – a rapper ditching his or her ego is a big thing. Who could be more (on the surface at least) driven by ego than Yeezus? Even if he was just putting on a front to sell records, he did a very good job of it! His self-confidence appeared to be on steroids. In 2012, for example, he tweeted, “You may be talented – but you’re not Kanye West.” When it comes to egotistical quotes that’s just one of many!

So, how did Ye’s fans respond to his question about who an ego-less Kanye would be? One person cheekily responded, “According to your birth certificate, Kanye West?” Another person tweeted, “Not on Twitter, that’s what.”

I killed my ego — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

Yet another fan wrote, “I dunno, normal like the rest of us?” Kanye also had his cheerleaders who embraced the change, including Paris Jackson, 20, who tweeted, “Ego deaths are so important, very happy for you and congrats on your rebirth, brother. Many more to come xo.” In response to his final tweet on the matter, one fan wrote, “Embrace the new feelings Ye! I think it will feel good to not have to be so protective all the time. We love and we r here for u!” Seems like a lot of people love this new Kanye, despite the controversy.