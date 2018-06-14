Jennifer Lopez: 17 Times She Revealed Her Toned Abs In Workout Clothes At 48

Is Jennifer Lopez even human? She loves flaunting her flawless body on Instagram, and we’ve rounded up the sexiest pics of J-Lo in workout gear right here! Click for photos!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, posted a super sexy photo from above on June 1, wearing a gray tank top and the Fawn Diamondback Barefoot Leggings from Niyama Sol. The $88 leggings are super sexy! J-Lo is no stranger to posting hot pics before and after she works out. She revealed her white bra and patterned leggings in a snap inside her closet in March! Smokin’! She’s frequently out and about in crop tops, and we have to say, we are so envious of her 6-pack! Talk about a hot mom!

One of the many positive aspects of dating a former professional athlete (Um, I assume…) like Alex Rodriguez is that he is dedicated to fitness and health. In one snap, Jenny from the block wrote, “You push me I push you… #yinandyang #rise #balance #insideandout.” She frequently posts pictures and videos of them working out together. They use a lot of body weight and kettlebells to sculpt and tone!

When she’s in New York, Jennifer frequently works out with celeb trainer David Kirsch, who also works with Kate Upton and Heidi Klum, just to name a couple of stars on his amazing client list! Bck in August 2017, David posted a few videos of J-Lo working out in his Madison Square Club. She was doing medicine ball sit-ups (that’s where she gets that 6-pack!), his signature platypus walk, which is like a wide squat.