Ivana Trump Mocks Donald’s Weight: ‘His Only Weakness Is A Big Mac’

LOL, Ivana Trump’s got the jokes. Donald Trump’s ex wife made some comments about his weight while promoting her new Italiano Diet.

While at an event to celebrate her Italiano Diet plan to fight obesity, Ivana Trump spoke about her family’s weight, and also her ex’s, the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, 71. “He looks very, very good and is very healthy — his only weakness is the Big Mac, what can I tell you?” the former model said. “I can tell him 100 times, but he does what he wants anyway,” she added. Really? Trump… not listening to anyone else and just doing what he wants? Unheard of.

Of course, this isn’t the first time comments about Trump’s weight have made headlines! In January, Trump’s physician Navy Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson took the Press Secretary podium to reveal the president received a perfect score on his cognitive exam and was 6-3 and 239 pounds. The internet was quick to react with hysterical memes, like pointing out the fact professional ice hockey player Alex Ovetchkin is 6’3 and 235 pounds… with a six pack. Also, the 6’3 and 239 lb numbers conveniently put Trump .01 below the 30.0 BMI threshold, that if he crossed over, would title him as “obese.”

At that time, Dr. Jackson announced Trump had a goal to lose 10 to 15 pounds and would do so with a strict diet and workout regimen. But, if Ivana’s right and Trump keeps eating those McDonald’s Big Macs, we probably won’t see that weight come off any time soon. Ha! Ivana added in her interview that her kids have good genes from she and Donald, saying, “None of my kids are obese — they’re all tall and slim and handsome and smart. And the grandkids are exactly the same!”