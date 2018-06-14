Did Miranda Lambert’s BF Evan Felker Go Back To His Wife? See Her Cryptic Post Confusing Fans

Is there trouble in paradise for Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker? Evan’s estranged wife Staci posted an Instagram that seemingly suggest they are back together weeks after he filed a motion to expedite their divorce!

Ever since Miranda Lambert’s romance with Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker became public, his soon-to-be ex-wife Staci has been extremely vocal about their relationship. From claims he “trashed” her in their divorce papers, to Evan’s recent filing to end their marriage as quick as possible, it’s clear things between the two are not good. However, Staci took to Instagram on June 14 to send a special shoutout to her hubby leaving everyone, including us, extremely perplexed. “The awkward coincidence phoning in on his big night. Hi baby. This is the wine I was served which is sorta perfect such is life. #evanfelker,” Staci captioned a post of a wine bottle with the letters “E” and “S” written across it, of course for Evan and Staci. Take a look at the post below.

“What is going on?!” one fan commented underneath the post. “Are you two back together?? I’m so confused either way, I’m #teamstaci and support you. I wish you the best and always will!!” another user said. While the post is extremely unexpected, what’s so interesting about it is that, an “X” is conveniently placed between their initials. “Are you guys blind?! The wines name spells EXs,” one fan pointed out suggesting that Staci may be sending a different kind of message. Their marriage is over.

This would certainly make more sense than the theory that they’re back together. For those of who don’t know, Evan initially filed for divorce back in February after only 16 months of marriage. Evan reportedly “ghosted” Staci ahead of the filing by taking a secret trip with Miranda to Lake Tahoe around the time of her tour in January, according to The Daily Mail. It was also during that time that Miranda and Evan allegedly sparked a romance. Nevertheless, we wish Staci the best during this difficult. Read other fan comments in the photo above!