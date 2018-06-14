Hillary Clinton Trolls James Comey After It’s Revealed He Used Personal Gmail Account — See Tweet

Hillary Clinton got bittersweet revenge on former FBI Director James Comey on June 14 after it was revealed he was guilty of doing the very same thing she was accused of doing.

Hillary Clinton, 70, took great delight in throwing shade on fired FBI Director James Comey on Twitter on June 14. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog slammed the 57-year-old for his handling of the investigation into her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State. You know, that investigation, which he said he was reopening after finding new evidence, mere days before the 2016 General Election? The same one that Hillary and her supporters believe cost her the election and led to Donald Trump becoming president? Yeah, that one.

In his report, released on June 14, the Department of Justice Inspector General criticized Comey for doing exactly what Hillary was trashed by her opponents for doing – using personal emails to deal with official government business. The former first lady shared Politico reporter Kyle Cheney’s tweet, which said, “IG found that on numerous occasions, COMEY used a personal Gmail account to conduct official FBI business, according to source briefed on the report.” Hillary threw shade on Comey with a three-worded tweet that read, “But my emails.” That is, of course, the reason many Trump supporters used to explain their decision to vote for the president, saying that they didn’t trust Hillary with sensitive, confidential information.

Hillary’s supporters loved her response. The View’s Sunny Hostin shared the tweet, writing, “Oh the shade of it all.” Another person tweeted, “You win Twitter for the millennium!!!!” One supporter added, “The Queen of shade, ladies and gentleman.”

Oh the shade of it all. 😎 https://t.co/2N793dKMLZ — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) June 14, 2018

As for James Comey he responded to the report, which concluded that the way he handled the whole email investigation included actions that were “extraordinary and insubordinate,” while noting that his decisions were not politically motivated. He tweeted, “I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work.”