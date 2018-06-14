Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber: Why Her Friends ‘Would Love’ To See Them Date Again

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been joined at the hip lately, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her pals are pulling for a romantic reunion between the pair.

There’s no question that Justin Bieber, 24, has looked happier and more relaxed than ever over the past week while hanging out with Hailey Baldwin in both Miami and NYC. The pair has playfully mugged for the paparazzi on a coffee run and she sweetly helped towel off his hair after going for a swim. They seem so easygoing together and pals of the model are hoping that it turns from friendship into a romance like it did over two years ago. “Hailey’s friends would love to see things with Justin and her work out this time, for real. They just make sense together, they have all these mutual friends and have this natural, very comfortable connection,” a source close to the 21-year-old beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Hailey is so chill and just lets Justin be himself, she’s good for him,” our insider adds. While we haven’t seen any make out sessions yet, the fact that he let Hailey do something as intimate as towel him off shows how natural he feels around her. Not only that he was photographed sweetly putting his arm around her while at a church service in Miami on June 10. The model had crushed on Justin for a long time and her dreams came true when they finally started dating in early 2016, only to have him decide he wasn’t interested in an exclusive relationship weeks later. That led to a chilly distance that has finally been cleared up as they’re older and wiser now.

Hailey just told U.K. newspaper The Times on May 27 that she and Justin finally put lingering “weirdness” in the past and are now able to hang out pals again. “Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she explained. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was.” She continued that they “went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” and that the two have finally “moved past that.”

Hailey added “But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.” Whew! Now if Justin could only find that kind of happy closure with his other ex Selena Gomez, 25. That doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to happen with their level of volatility.