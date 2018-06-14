‘DWTS’ Stars Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Engaged — See The Moment He Proposed

OMG! ‘Dancing with the Star’s pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson JUST got engaged! See the magic moment right here!

Congrats are in order! Dancing with the Stars veterans Val Chmerkovskiy, 32, and Jenna Johnson, 24, just announced to the world that they are getting married! The joyous news arrived via Instagram from both celebs’ accounts showcasing the hunky dancer getting down on one knee in front of Jenna! He sported a grey jacket and black slacks while she chose sexy silver dress for the surprising moment. He popped the question during their trip to Venice, Italy and judging by her shocked expression we think it was worth it! So romantic!

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” she captioned the pic. “Babychka [my love] thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!” Aww! As for Val, he offered his own incredibly sweet caption on the photos, writing, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.” These 2 are too cute! See more photos of the pair right here!

Fans first learned that Val and Jenna had struck up a romance in February of 2016. Onlookers spied the pair enjoying a meal together in West Hollywood! “They ordered and were very flirtatious,” an E! News source revealed. “Val looked very happy. He had an almost calm look of happiness and contentment. He was very at ease and you could tell they were comfortable together.”

However, by the end of that year, Val was romantically linked to none other than Amber Rose. But fans were relieved to learn that their romance didn’t last and by June of 2017 Val and Jenna were back together and fans rejoiced! Now, we cannot wait for the big day! Congratulations, you two!