Is Drake Slamming Sophie Brussaux & Referencing Alleged Love Child Drama On ‘I’m Upset’? See Lyrics

Drake has kept quiet about claims he’s the father of Sophie Brussaux’s baby, but did he subtly reference the drama on his latest hit ‘I’m Upset’!? We’re taking a deep dive into the lyrics!

It looks like Drake is going to let his music do the talking when it comes to the rumors that he got Sophie Brussaux pregnant in 2017! Pusha T reignited the love child allegations on a Drizzy diss track, “The Story Of Adidon,” on May 29, but days before, Drake may have already referenced the ordeal on his own song, “I’m Upset.” In the song’s lyrics, Drake says, “Every month I’m supposed to pay her bills and get her what she wants” and “She don’t even love me, she just puttin’ on a front, she gon’ try and settle outta court and make a run.”

It was previously reported that Drake has been supporting Sophie and the baby financially since she got pregnant, and these lyrics definitely seem to confirm that! Drake has yet to speak out about the allegations against him directly, so if this is a reference to Sophie, it’s the first time we’re hearing him touch on the matter. When Sophie first made claims about Drake getting her pregnant in 2017, he denied the allegations via his reps.

However, he reportedly had a change of heart along the way, and now believes the baby, Adonis, might be his, which is why he started making monthly payments to Sophie, according to TMZ. The site also reported that Drake plans on taking a paternity test to find out the truth once and for all.

Drizzy dropped the music video for “I’m Upset” on June 13, and it featured an iconic reunion with his castmates from Degrassi. He also confirmed that his upcoming album, Scorpion, will come out on June 29.