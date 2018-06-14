Drake Goes Back To ‘Degrassi’ With Entire Cast In New ‘I’m Upset’ Video & Fans Are Freaking Out

Drake took us all the way back to the early 2000s with a full ‘Degrassi’ reunion in the new music video for his track ‘I’m Upset.’ Check it out here!

We’re not freaking out, you’re freaking out! After much anticipation, Drake released the visual for his single “I’m Upset” on June 13, and boy was it one hell of a surprise. For starters, he got the entire cast of Degrassi back together at the actual Degrassi high school. And, of course Twitter is losing it. The clip opens up with Drake and Gavin “Spinner” Mason, played by Shane Kippel, getting ready for the school dance. “The fact that Drake gathered his old Degrassi castmates and put them in this music video is freaking iconic! Literally screamed. They all look so good,” one fan tweeted. “I don’t care what anyone says Drake is the goat he just brought out a f*cking Degrassi reunion in the ‘I’m Upset’ video I’m nostalgic AF!!!!!!!” another user said. Okay, we’re freaking out too! Take a look at the clip below!

But, that’s not all. Drake also brought Ricky Murray back, the guy who shot him in Season 4, only to have him chased down by his friends. “OVO chasing the school shooter that paralyzed Drake on Degrassi I’m screamingggggg,” one fan tweeted. How funny! The video then ends with the entire cast including Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), and Sefan Brogran (Archie “Snake” Simpson) dancing in the gym with balloons that spelled out “Class of 2007” in the background. Now, all we want to do is binge the show!

YOU FUCKING GUYS. DRAKES #ImUpset VIDEO IS A DEGRASSI REUNION FILMED AT FUCKING DEGRASSI. DRAKE JUST KILLED 25 YEAR OLD ME AND RESURRECTED 13 YEAR OLD ME. pic.twitter.com/vjzwp22Zxz — Megan (@mtobin22) June 14, 2018

I don’t care what anyone says drake is the goat he just brought out a fuckin degrassi reunion in the I’m upset video I’m nostalgic af!!!!!!!!!!!! @Drake #ImUpset — Alexa (@asapnoso) June 14, 2018

OVO chasing the school shooter that paralyzed Drake on DEGRASSI I’m screaminggggg pic.twitter.com/ioArj92ndI — aria (@saintbleezy_) June 14, 2018

Today, Drake also revealed the release date for his upcoming album Scorpion. “JUNE 29 2018,” Drake captioned an Instagram of the album’s cover, which is a black and white photo of his face. We can’t wait to hear it!