Chris Brown Reportedly Slammed With Restraining Order From Woman Claiming He Hit Her At A Party

Chris Brown’s in legal trouble – again! Breezy’s reportedly been slapped with another restraining order, as a woman has accused Chris of ‘stalking’ her after he allegedly hit her.

The details about Chris Brown’s latest legal headache are scant, but documents obtained by The Blast reportedly say that a woman named Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against the R&B star in Los Angeles, following an alleged incident at a party. In the documents, Cassandra accused Chris of “hitting” her at a party, but an update states that Cassandra “provides no follow-up of when or where the alleged incidents happened.” She also claims that Chris “stalks” and “follows” her.

Chris has reportedly been told to stay 100 yards away from this woman. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a further comment on this, and we’ll update the story with any more details. This is the second legal issue Breezy has faces in many months, as he was named in a sexual battery lawsuit filed by a “Jane Doe” in May. “Jane” claims that Chris’s friend, Lowell Grissom Jr., invited her to an after party with Chris’s house. The “Jane Doe” claims that during the bash, she was raped, held against her will and prevented from accessing her cell phone.

“This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen, and our client Jane Doe has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer,” Gloria Allred, the lawyer for “Jane Doe,” said. Chris’s attorney, Mark Geragos, dismissed theses allegations. “Chris didn’t do anything. They know Chris didn’t do anything and – other than using his name so they could have a press conference – I don’t understand why he’s dragged into anything.” As of time of this story’s publication, the incident is still being investigated by the LAPD, according to The Blast. It has yet to be presented for the District Attorney for consideration on charges.

Chris’s ex, Karrueche Tran, also has a restraining order on Chris, and many were wondering if he violated it on her 30th birthday. Chris posted-and-deleted a clip from his “Autumn Leaves” music video – in which Kae stars – with the party popper emoji. Kae’s not in the clip that Chris posted, which is probably a good thing. According to California’s definition of a restraining order, sending both direct and indirect (like…tweeting creeping notes) contact is a violation. With Cassandra coming after Breezy, the last thing he needs to add to his legal woes.